MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congress could vote on the GOP tax plan as soon as Tuesday, something that could affect your pocket.

The clock is ticking on Capitol Hill as Congressional Republicans are eager to post their first major legislative victory of the year before heading home for the holiday break but they also have to come up with a way to avoid a government shutdown before midnight on Friday.

After months of bruising battles, Congressional Republicans finally found themselves poised for a legislative victory.

Early indications point to a sweeping tax reform bill passing both the House and Senate this week, and heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

“This is a plan that can give a jolt to the economy, allow the economy to grow,” said Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) with the Budget and Ways & Means Committees.

Senate leadership is feeling more confident after Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said he’d vote yes. Corker repeatedly expressed concerns about adding to the federal deficit.

Notably absent from the vote will be Senator John McCain whose “no” vote sunk the GOP health care plan during the summer.

The Arizona Republican is heading home as he recovers from brain cancer treatment.

The tax vote isn’t the only thing standing between Congress and a holiday break.

A spending bill needs to be passed by midnight Friday to keep the federal government up and running.

Republicans need some Democratic votes, but the GOP wants more defense spending, while Democrats want more money for domestic programs and a deal on the DACA program for young, undocumented immigrants.

Most lawmakers anticipate another short-term continuing resolution to avert a Friday shutdown, rather than a comprehensive bill.

“We need an agreement – a bipartisan bicameral budget agreement. That will not happen before Friday. It will happen early in the new year,” said Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA).

Congressional aides expect members to stick around until late Friday to get everything done.