DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is having a tremendous year. With three regular season games remaining in 2017, Landry has already doubled his receiving-touchdown total from each of the past two seasons.

Landry, who leads Miami with 88 receptions and 8 touchdowns, is in the final year of his contract. He’ll make a total of $894,000 this season. He’ll surely get a massive raise with a long term deal this offseason, but where will he be in 2018?

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will make a serious effort to keep him in South Florida. With DeVante Parker struggling to find consistency, the team views Landry as the better long term investment.

The No. 1 receiver money available now, meanwhile, is destined for Landry, who leads the team with 88 receptions and eight touchdowns. “Good players find a way to get open no matter what other teams do against them,” coach Adam Gase said of Landry on Thursday. None of this guarantees a deal between the Dolphins and Landry will get done soon. Or at all. The Dolphins have only $278,807 in salary cap space according to the NFL Players Association and that suggests they can’t make any move until next offseason when the salary cap rises and the team’s cap structure resets for ‘18. But I’m told the team can indeed strike a deal now if the parameters discussed are right for both sides. I’m told the Dolphins can make complementary moves with other contracts — immediately if necessary — to create more than enough cap space to get Landry signed before the 2018 league year begins. The final questions separating Landry from getting an extension have to be answered by the player himself.

Landry has repeatedly stated that his desire is to stay in Miami long term. It doesn’t mean he won’t test the free agent market, but the Dolphins can be viewed as the favorite if they make a competitive offer.

According to Salguero, “sources say the team and Landry’s representation are either already in preliminary talks or about to start talks.”