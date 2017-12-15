It seems that every year at this time we find athletes who have done everything that was asked of them, only to lack the offers that will get them to the next level.

Without using Hurricane Irma as an excuse, this was a year when putting together film took a backseat to winning football games – and getting enough points to qualify for the playoffs.

Now, as we are a few days away from the new early signing day (Dec. 20), and nearly seven weeks before the traditional National Signing Day, there are many prospects without a place to go.

In the crazy world of college recruiting – you can be up in the clouds one day, and certainly wondering what to do the next.

With time running out on some of our football players, the post season actually began for Broward County last week during the annual BCAA North vs. South contest.

This Saturday, Miami-Dade County starts on its all-star games – with the annual Tournament of Champions North vs. South event at 5 p.m. at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar.

During this past week, several athletes and quality coaches have been getting ready for this showcase that will provide some additional film for these football prospects.

This game, which Wesley Frater has continued to elevate through the years, will feature impressive athletes on both teams – as North head coach Tim “Ice” Harris and South coach Jase Stewart will look to spotlight many of these athletes.

As we do each every week throughout the year, we bring you 6 prospects to keep an eye on. Here are some more – who were nominated for the game – to keep an eye on:

Darren Davis, RB/Slot, Miami Southridge. The son of a Miami-Dade County legend, his career certainly took several twists and turns at Columbus and with the Spartans – and really turned it one this year, showcasing his many skills. The young man can play the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5001311/darren-davis-jr

Jonathan Lorza, OL/DE, Homestead Somerset. Another of those gifted line prospects that many didn’t get a chance to play until this season – and for many – in the all-star practices. This is indeed a quality two-way football talent that learned plenty this past season, getting some colleges to look in his direction.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4489712/jonathan-lorza

Seth McGill, Athlete, Miami Central. Make no mistake, from the first day he walked on campus, head coach Roland Smith and his coaching staff knew they had something very special – with this impressive talent that can play four positions on th field – as well as return kicks and punts. One of the best overall football players you will find anywhere.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7573760/seth-mcgilla

Montrell Newton, OL/DL, Miami Carol City. Easily one of the most overlooked line prospect – as this quality talent graded out very high as a junior and during this playoff season. Has good size at 6-1, 260, but also is very agile and extremely versatile. Newton has improved in every phase of his game and the coaching staff continued to single him out for this play.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4638699/montrell-newton-jr

Natavious Payne, WR, Doral Academy. Yet another of those tremendous football players who made the move from Miami Southridge to give the Firebirds a huge lift and add experience. This former quarterback has shown that he can play the receiver positions very well – and if needed can play in the defensive secondary.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5301922/natavious-payne

Tavares Phillips, S, Miami Booker T. Washington. No matter what team the Tornadoes played this year – here was a tremendous talent who stepped up and really showed his senior leadership. This is a quality player who not only can play the run, but certainly has shown that his ability to be physical.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6658814/tavaris-phillips

