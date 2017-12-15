Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The husband of a woman gunned down inside her Boynton Beach home is facing first-degree murder charges.

Palm Beach County deputies and the Marshals Service arrested Euri Jenkins on Thursday for the death of his wife Makeva Jenkins.

Jenkins, 31, appeared in court Friday morning, one day after his arrest.

Jenkins initially told investigators a masked gunman stormed into their home in June and shot and killed Makeva, just steps from their children.

The family made emotional pleas for clues to help solve the case.

In July, investigators used a search warrant to seize items from the home, such as a cable bill and cell phones.

Mr. Jenkins’ attorney said Jenkins is shocked to be sitting in jail and that he’s innocent.

A judge ordered Jenkins to have no contact with the family of his slain wife.

Jenkins is one of two suspects held in the killing of Makeva.

Joevan Joseph, 20, has been in jail since his arrest in August. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Details about Jenkins’ alleged involvement in the death of his wife are not yet clear.

Makeva’s grandmother Gloria Harold says this arrest brings the family one step closer to justice.

“I had doubts about the husband’s reactions on the things he said after this had happened to her,” said Harold. “With this arrest being made today, it opened up a lot of doors for me to see the light.”