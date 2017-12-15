Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — A would-be car burglar was stopped in his tracks by a Good Samaritan who happened to notice the guy was up to no good in a Walmart parking lot in Tamarac.

According to BSO, Miguel Leon was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot on December 5 when he spotted a man checking car handles and looking into car windows.

According to the BSO incident report, Leon got out of his car and confronted him saying, “Can I help you, what are you doing?”

The suspect turned to him, pulled a small knife out of his pocket and replied, “You wanna die today?”

Leon simply said, “You ain’t gonna kill me.”

Luckily, he was right.

The suspect put the knife back into his pocket and the two got into a fistfight.

At one point, the suspect got into Leon’s running car, a KIA Sorento, and attempted to drive away.

Leon yelled, “You’re not taking my car.”

The two fought again and Leon managed to pull him out of the driver’s seat. The bad guy then ran away.

Leon suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a slim black man with two tattoos on his face. One says “2017” under his left eye and there’s an unknown tattoo under and over his right eye. He’s between 6′ – 6’2″, in his late teen or early 20’s, weighs about 160 pounds, with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and white basketball shorts.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).