By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under:Cocaine, DEA, Fentanyl, Florida, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A large amount of cocaine confiscated in Florida seems to have fentanyl mixed in – an opioid that with just a 2-milligram dose could kill someone.

sdsd1 Large Amount Of Cocaine Seized In Florida Has Fentanyl, Carfentanil

This is the amount of fentanyl ( 2 milligrams) that would be considered deadly. (Courtesy: DEA)

A 2016 to 2017 analysis by the DEA found fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances in over 180 cocaine exhibits confiscated during operations across the state.

The substance most found mixed in was carfentanil which is 10,000 times more potent than morphine. A stark jump from fentanyl which is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Drug dealers are mixing the substances into the drug – in some cases on purpose to increase its potency and profitability, according to the DEA report.

This reportedly happens without the user even knowing – putting them even more at risk of an overdose.

In 2016, cocaine caused more deaths than any other drug in Florida, according to the report.

Taking an even closer look, in Miami-Dade County an average of 36 people died per month in 2016 due to cocaine.

Florida’s cocaine death toll has more than doubled – something the DEA  says reflects the growing use of cocaine-opioid combinations.

Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission says of the 2,882 cocaine deaths, only 383 had just cocaine, meaning about 2,499 involved other drugs as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch