Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Christmas tree fire forced a single mother and her two kids from their home Friday morning.
The fire broke out inside their apartment in the 15-hundred block of Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.
The woman said she was in the bathroom when she felt heat coming from the other side of the door.
Sensing danger, she grabbed her kids and got out as the fire burned from their previously festive Christmas tree.
The fire destroyed the tree, presents under the tree, furniture and more.
However, it is the season of giving and the City of Miami Beach Fire and Police Department is not letting the Grinch steal Christmas from this family.
Feeling the holiday spirit, the Miami Beach Firefighter Charity, an organization that gives back to families in need, bought the family toys, clothing and groceries to help them recover.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.