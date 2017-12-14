Filed Under:Arrest, Best Buy, Davie, Local TV, Shoplifting

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Three people were arrested after a bold shoplifting scheme at a Best Buy in Davie.

Police say two women walked into the store with a baby stroller, but no baby.

The women grabbed several items off the shelves, put them in the empty stroller and covered them up with a blanket.

A loss prevention officer sensed something fishy and tried to stop the women as they attempted to exit the store, but they pushed him away and took off in a waiting car.

Ultimately, the scheme did not pay off.

After a chain of events leading to a crash, police arrested all three people involved.

