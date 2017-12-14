Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – House and Senate Republicans are ready to end the year with a big gift for President Donald Trump.

They reached a tax reform compromise on Wednesday, combining the House and Senate bills that would cut taxes by more than $1.4 trillion over a decade.

The GOP wants to keep a promise to send a final bill to the White House by Christmas.

Democrats claim the new version is even more slanted toward the wealthy.

The bill also changes the Affordable Care Act and preserves most deductions for medical expenses, student loan interest, and state and local taxes.

“We want to give you the American people a giant tax cut for Christmas,” said President Trump on Thursday.

The president celebrated his party’s quick work melding two very different tax plans.

The combined bill would eliminate Obamacare’s health insurance mandate, double the standard deduction for individuals and married couples, and allow taxpayers to deduct a combined $10,000 from state and local income and property taxes.

It would also lower individual tax rates, bringing the top rate down from 39.6 percent now to 37 percent.

“Only the top 1% will benefit from that change,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats say the biggest benefits still go to the wealthy and to corporations which would see their tax rates drop from 35 percent to as low as 21 percent.

Republicans say that what they learned from the Alabama race is that they need to get things done to show the American people that they can govern.

“When they say they need to get something done it’s as if you have a sick patient, and instead of curing him, you chop off their right arm and say we’re getting something done. The patient isn’t going to like it too much,” said Schumer.

In a contentious bipartisan tax conference Wednesday, Republicans insisted that under their plan nearly everyone will pay less at least in the short term.

They said an overhaul of this magnitude is long overdue.