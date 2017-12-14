Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A Pembroke Pines Charter school bus slammed into a tree Thursday morning.
All this happened while 11 children were on board plus the driver around 8:30 a.m., according to Miramar Police.
The bus was near the 1800 block of S.W. 163rd Ave when it crashed in the Silver Shores neighborhood.
No serious injuries were reported.
At last check, no one had been transported to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible. Click here for the latest traffic information.