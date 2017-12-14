Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida grandmother is proving she’s forever young even at ten thousand feet in the air.
85-year-old Henriette Siebenberg did her second skydiving trip on Wednesday in Miami.
It was an 18th birthday present to her Grandson Shmuel Eisenmann.
She made the jump with Shmuel and his parents.
A year ago she did the jump with Shmuel’s brother when he turned 18.
“The only problem when you are dropping it’s a long time before the parachute opens,” she says.
“Since I was a little kid my grandmother has always been there. She’s always grateful,” said Shmuel.
Siebenberg survived the holocaust; her father died in Auschwitz.
She was hidden by a catholic family outside of Paris.
Siebenberg has another grandchild who will turn 18 and she says a third jump isn’t out of the question.
“If I’m still around and in good health maybe I’ll do it,” she said with a laugh.