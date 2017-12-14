Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Broward court system are warning citizens about a jury duty scam, involving threats of fines and even jail time.

The U.S. Marshals also warned of a nationwide scam, saying that citizens in South Florida are among those who are being targeted.

Scammers are calling and emailing people saying they missed jury duty and if they do not comply with the caller’s requests, they could be fined or face jail time.

In the calls or emails, the bogus caller may demand that you provide your personal or confidential information, which could lead to identity theft or fraud.

The Miami U.S. Marshals Office said that they are “already aware of numerous individuals in the South Florida area who have been targeted by these jury scammers.” “In one case,” the U.S. Marshals said, “the fraudster posed as a U.S. Marshal and stated a federal judge had issued an order to arrest the recipient of the phone call stating they had missed their date for jury duty. Luckily, the victim realized it was a scam and did not provide any personal information to the bogus caller.”

Remember, the Federal or State Court System nor any member of law enforcement will ever ask potential jurors for money or confidential information over the phone, email or by mail.

Do not give money or information to these people, but rather hang up or ignore the message. Prospective jurors first receive an official court mailing which may direct them to an official website or direct them to call an official juror call in phone number.

If you have received a phone call or email from someone claiming to be from any law enforcement agency and this person demands that you pay a fine, threatens you with jail time or requests your personal information or credit card number, try to get the caller’s number off the caller ID and write down any details the bogus caller might provide.

Report any calls you receive about this scam as follows: