Through the years, one of the most famous and well respected high school all-star games was the Nike Miami-Dade vs. Broward game that showcased some of the elite talent in both counties.

Some of the bigger names in high school football made sure when that game was played, there were a huge part of it.

But as time moved on, Broward County players stopped showing the passion for the event that organizer Wesley Frater and his hard working staff at TOC (Tournament of Champions) had built into a premier post season game.

“We know that the Miami-Dade kids always want to be a part of this game – it’s always been that way,” Frater explained. “We even tried adding players from the west coast and the Palm Beaches, but in the end, they didn’t take this game as young men from Miami-Dade did.”

What Frater did was to make this game all about Miami-Dade, and in the first few years, things have been competitive – and the prospects who are part of this event show up, play hard and try to grab the spotlight.

This Saturday (5 p.m) at the Ansin Sports Complex (10801 Miramar Blvd., Miramar, Fl. 33025) in Miramar, the annual Battle North vs. South game will take place as some of the best seniors will play for pride and exposure – once again.

As the tremendous players will perform, both teams have benefitted in a major way with outstanding coaching from the South with Doral Academy head coach Jase Stewart – and on the North team, where veteran Booker T. Washington head coach Tim “Ice” Harris has been teaching this past week.

“Excited about the opportunity to coach the athletes we compete against all the time,” Harris said. “This is the best place in the nation for high school football – and I believe that this game backs that up.”

THOSE SELECTED TO THE GAME

While there are so many prospects who could have taken part in this quality event, we will bring you those who were originally selected to compete in the game.

Here is a look at some of those impressive seniors on both sides of the field:

NORTH ROSTER

QUARTERBACKS

Marlon Smith (Carol City)

Legend Moore (Carol City)

Isias Castellon (Miami High)

Tijuane Morton (Central)

Alec Carr (Norland)

RUNNING BACKS

Johnny Ford (Miami High)

Corey Hammett (Northwestern)

Davonne “Bo” Kendrick (Northwestern)

Lawrence Papillon (Krop)

Bobby Nelson (Hialeah)

Lentivone Lesane (Mater)

Craig Cooper (Norland)

Terrance Evans (Norland)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Zahir Turner (Booker T. Washington)

Willie Davis (Booker T. Washington)

Nigel Bethel Jr. (Northwestern)

Quayvon Beckford (Northwestern)

Kiaryn Davis (Northwestern)

Justin Hill (Northwestern)

Lamont Finnie, Jr. (Miami High)

Bernard Marshall (Miami High)

Terrance Horne (Carol City)

Terrell Perriman (Central)

Seth McGill (Central)

Blake Veargis (Norland)

Jaquan Denson (Norland)

Jamarie Harrison (Norland)

Dwayne Menders (Mater)

Alejandro Alvarez (Mater)

Edwin Reed (Dr. Krop)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Rodney Mompremier (Booker T. Washington)

Emilio Rodriguez (Booker T. Washington)

Avery Hall (Northwestern)

Terron Carrey (Northwestern)

Ramses Rizo (Hialeah)

Darren Sanchez (Mater)

David Pineda (Mater)

Kenneth Styles (Mater)

Montrell Newton, Jr. (Carol City)

Taurrean Stafford (Central)

Dwayne Boyles (Central)

Leonard Lucas (Miami High)

Kirk Flemming (Monsignor Pace)

Rodrique Bichotte (Monsignor Pace)

Artic Harris (Norland)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Montaveous Brown (Booker T. Washington)

Davontae McRae (Northwestern)

Demetrius Mayes (Northwestern)

Walter Fowles (Northwestern)

Omar Rosette (Hialeah)

Aaron Morgan (Carol City)

Jawon Johnekins (Carol City)

Isiah McDonald (Miami High)

Dennis Perez (Miami High)

Kharon Prospere (Miami High)

Reginald Lee (Norland)

Wayne Barr (Norland)

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Quincy Cohen (Hialeah)

Desmond Young (Hialeah)

Cesar Medina (Monsignor Pace)

LINEBACKERS

Jaquan Beaver (Booker T. Washington)

Marlon Pelotte (Northwestern)

Derrick Nicholson (Northwestern)

Kacey Obsaint (Hialeah)

Francky Jean-Louis (Krop)

Chris Smith (Norland)

CORNERBACKS

Terrence Williams (Booker T. Washington)

Dennis Butler (Hialeah)

Jason Lubin (Hialeah)

Antwane Thurston (Mater)

Ty’reke Joseph (Mater)

Mark Carter (Carol City)

Kewan Parker (Carol City)

Irshad Davis (Carol City)

Greg Grate (Carol City)

Hunter Goetz (Central)

Derrick Gainous (Miami High)

Timothy Williams (Krop)

Eric Smith (Norland)

Nadab Joseph (Norland)

Elvins Desarmes (Monsignor Pace)

SAFETIES

Tavares Phillips (Booker T. Washington)

Cedrick Walker (Booker T. Washington)

Sharod Oliver (Northwestern)

Andrew Reese, Jr. (Miami High)

Alvonta Shelton (Hialeah)

Cedric Mesidor (Krop)

KICKERS/PUNTERS

Kendy Rosales (Northwestern)

SOUTH

OFFENSE:

QUARTERBACKS

A.J. Wright (South Miami)

Myles Hayes (Doral Academy)

Anthony Arguelles (Columbus)

Harrison Easton (Coral Gables)

RUNNING BACKS

Trey Flowers (Palmetto)

Johnny Ford (Miami High)

Jordan Donaldson (Palmetto)

Darren Davis (Southridge)

RECEIVERS

Natavious Payne (Doral Academy)

Jordan Dillard (Southridge)

Daquaris Wiggins (Southridge)

Ivan Thomas (Palmetto)

Lamont Finnie Jr. (Miami High)

Tyler Harrell (Columbus)

Joey Plasencia (Belen Jesuit)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Danny Perrera (Columbus)

Manny Balladares (Columbus)

Johnathan Lorza (Somerset)

Leonard Lucas (Miami High)

Jorge Martinez (Southridge)

Ryan Sanchez (Killian)

P.J. Anastacio (Coral Gables)

Jaylan Williams (Coral Reef)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Sebastian Riella –(K) Coral Gables

