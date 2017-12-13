Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Want to wish upon a star? Now is the perfect time, as the peak of the Geminid meteor shower gets underway Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Geminid meteor shower is considered one of the best meteor showers of the year.

The show is described as “the king of the meteor showers” when stargazers can expect to see up to 120 meteors per hour shoot across the night sky.

These bright streaks of light will appear when tiny remnants from an asteroid named 3200 Phaethon interact with Earth’s atmosphere.

Most meteor showers are the result of comet remnants, so the Geminids are special because they originate from an asteroid.

Heads-up, Earthlings! The annual Geminid meteor shower has arrived, peaking overnight Dec. 13-14. It’s a good time to bundle up! Then, go outside and let the universe blow your mind! Get the details: https://t.co/uv9HpEO228 pic.twitter.com/tZOSn0TZjH — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2017

For best viewing results, you should try to stay away from bright light.

This year’s Geminid peak coincides with a waning crescent moon, which will boost your chances of seeing the shower in the night sky.

You should also let your eyes adjust for at least a half an hour.

The great thing about the Geminids, apart from its long length, is the early start time. You can looking any time after dark, though you’re not likely to see one until about 9 p.m. The best time to look is between 1 and 2 a.m., when the shower is expected to peak.

The meteors will appear from the direction of the constellation Gemini (the twins) that is just to the left of the Orion constellation. That is the one with the easily recognizable three star line of Orion’s belt. From there, just look up and to the right of Orion to see Gemini, high in the northeastern sky.

You will be able to see meteors anywhere you look, but concentrating your attention on that constellation means, you will see more of them.