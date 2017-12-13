Filed Under:Coin Crusader, Gold Coin, Good News, Local TV, Salvation Army

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — For the third year in a row, someone feeling extra generous this holiday season, dropped two rare gold coins into a Salvation Army red kettle in Pompano Beach.

The coins are 1947 50 Peso Mexican 37.5 grams pure gold.

The donor wrapped each coin inside a one-dollar bill and dropped it into the Salvation’s Army’s red kettle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Federal Highway.

salvation army gold coins Coin Crusader Donates To Red Kettle Campaign Again

The “Coin Crusader” has once again left two gold coins in Salvation Army red kettles in Pompano Beach. (Photo Credit: The Salvation Army)

The so-called “Coin Crusader” left five of the exact same coins during last year’s Red Kettle Campaign and three coins the year before.

To make a donation to the Red Kettle Campaign, text BROWARD BELLS to 91999 or go to www.salvationarmyfortlauderdale.org.

