Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — For the third year in a row, someone feeling extra generous this holiday season, dropped two rare gold coins into a Salvation Army red kettle in Pompano Beach.
The coins are 1947 50 Peso Mexican 37.5 grams pure gold.
The donor wrapped each coin inside a one-dollar bill and dropped it into the Salvation’s Army’s red kettle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Federal Highway.
The so-called “Coin Crusader” left five of the exact same coins during last year’s Red Kettle Campaign and three coins the year before.
To make a donation to the Red Kettle Campaign, text BROWARD BELLS to 91999 or go to www.salvationarmyfortlauderdale.org.