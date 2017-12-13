Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday in the trial of a mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old son decades ago.

Ana Maria Cardona was convicted and sentenced to death twice before in the 1990 killing of 3-year-old Lazaro Figueroa, whom police could not initially identify and gave the name “Baby Lollipops” because of a T-shirt he was wearing.

Testifying in her own defense earlier this week, Cardona claimed her former female lover, Olivia Gonzalez, killed the boy.

She recanted her 1990 statement to police that her son had fallen off a bed and hit his head and that she dumped him in some bushes on Miami Beach. Cardona now claims a detective psychologically wore her down.

“I answered what he was saying. I repeated what he told me. That’s what he wanted to hear and that’s what he wanted me to say, and that’s what I said,” Cardona testified on Tuesday.

When little Lazaro’s body was found in the bushes, he had been starved, beaten and his skull was bashed in. He weighed only 18 pounds – half of what he should have weighed at his age.

This is the third time his mother is on trial for the murder. The Florida Supreme Court threw out both previous convictions due to procedural errors and “inflammatory” statements.

Cardona claims it is Gonzalez who is responsible for Lazaro’s death and she did serve 20 years of a 40-year sentence for her admitted participation in his abuse.

However, the state contends Cardona was the primary abuser and actually killed the boy.

Gonzalez did not testify in this third trial. She had previously testified that Cardona beat Lazaro, and smashed his head with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors opted not to seek the death penalty this time. Cardona faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.