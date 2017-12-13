Last Friday’s convincing 5A state title win was not only head coach Pat Surtain’s 28th straight win as a head football coach at American Heritage, but the 44-15 win over Baker County was the fourth in five years for the Patriots.

From the start, this 13-0 team, which became the first Broward County football program to finish two consecutive unbeaten seasons, dominated on both sides of the ball – with seniors leading the way – like they have down the stretch.

Quarterback Cam Smith, running back Jordan Johnson, and receivers Anthony Schwartz and Joshua Alexander on offensive – along with a line that made a huge impact as this team won for the 4th time in five years.

Defensively, Pat Surtain, Jr., Tyson Campbell and Dyllon Lester in the secondary – along with linebacker Calvin Hart, Jr. and Andrew Chatfield.

THE PATRIOTS ALWAYS EMBRACE THE FUTURE

The success of this program can always be traced to the fact that this team always reloads – and that looks like what will happen in 2018.

There are a number of underclassmen who Coach Surtain and his team have used extensively this season – while others have not gotten into the mix.

With transfers and other players making an impact, and with the coaching this team has, you can almost guarantee that they will be back in the mix in 5A next year.

While programs such as Cardinal Gibbons and Immokalee have pushed the Patriots, it has become paramount to get the best prospects in South Florida, and they have.

The return of several prospects will fuel American Heritage into the future.

2019

While 20-plus seniors will leave this tremendous program, the future is very bright.

As every team has to stock the shelves, the Patriots have tremendous juniors who will be the centerpiece of the future.

Prospects such as Clarence Burley (DB), Kamryn Giles (S), Beau Johnson (TE), Tyler Jones (RB), Frank Malgarejo (LS/OC) and Tyler Milord (OL).

The Patriots also feature other junior prospects:

JonMichael Cerna, WR

Brandon Cohen, RB

Gabriel Khandehrish, OL

Jimmy Lowery, P/PK

Reece Malvasio, CB/RB

Tyler March, WR

Brandon Stapleton, OL

2020

This class will certainly set the tempo as well – with quality athletes who will improve and mature in the offseason and will be that much better next season.

Quality youngsters like linebacker Andy Garcia and rising quarterback Edwin Rhodes.

There are other players to keep an eye on as well:

Douglas Emilien, WR

Ruben Hyppolite II, S

Darryl Porter, Jr., CB

Andrew Volmar, NG

Hunter Zambrano, OL

2021

Ja’den McBurrows, DB

Chris Stumpo, OL

Dallas Turner, DE

2022

Marvin Jones, Jr., Athlete

