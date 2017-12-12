Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A teenager, suspected of trying to burglarize a car in Fort Lauderdale, was shot early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:19 a.m. near SW 6th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Tarpon Bend neighborhood.

The man who lives at the home confronted the teen and shot him, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The would-be burglar is 16 years old and may have been on a bicycle that was left at the scene, surrounded by at least nine evidence markers.

Two witnesses said they heard several shots, as many as five shots, according to one of those witnesses.

“I believe there were 4 or 5 consecutive gunshots,” said Carolyn Moreno. “It woke me up and sometimes you’re not sure if it was a gunshot, if you’re sleeping but yea, they were just fast, one after another.”

“You hate to see anybody try to break into anything, but ya know, what do you do? Do you just let them continue to burglarize you or do you stand up, fight back?” questioned Adam Ginsberg who also heard gunshots. When asked whether he thought the teen should have been shot, he replied, “If they’re running toward you as well, what do you do, go inside and shut the door, call the cops and let them continue to steal something?”

Police have not said whether the man was justified in shooting the would-be burglar.

Another neighbor said the man has a military background.

The teen is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.