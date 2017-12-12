Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Seaquarium is returning a rehabilitated manatee to its natural habitat Tuesday.
Naboo the manatee was rescued in the Melbourne area in August. She had been struck by a boat, causing a fractured rib and a tear in her lung.
She has been receiving medical treatment at the Seaquarium for the past four months. Now that her injuries are healed, Naboo is being released back into the wild.
Naboo, who now weighs about 900 pounds, is traveling by truck to the Merritt Island area where she will be released.
It is important to remember that we are in the heart of manatee season, which is when the gentle sea cows move south for warmer waters.
Boaters should keep an eye out for posted speed limits and wear polarized sunglasses to make it easier to spot manatees.
If a manatee is observed in distress or a dead manatee is sighted, contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.