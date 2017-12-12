Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Legendary kick returner and former Miami Hurricane Devin Hester is officially hanging up his cleats at the age of 35.
Hester, who spent the majority of his eleven-year professional career with the Chicago Bears, is the NFL’s all time leader in return touchdowns. He returned 14 punts and five kickoffs for touchdowns, making four pro bowls along the way.
Hester announced his retirement as so many athletes do these days, via his Twitter account.
Hester had not played in 2017. The Riviera Beach, Florida native spent two seasons in Atlanta after leaving Chicago in 2013, before playing for both Atlanta and Baltimore during the 2016 season.
South Florida football fans know Devin well as “Hurricane Hester.” He scored six touchdowns on kick returns at the University of Miami from ’03 – ’05, recorded five interceptions as a defensive back, and scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on offense.
Youtuber canefreak2001 compiled many of Hester’s greatest moments as a Miami Hurricane.
Despite not having a clear role on offense or defense with the Hurricanes, the Chicago Bears felt good enough about his special teams prowess to select him in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. It’s a decision they do not regret.