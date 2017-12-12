Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County commissioners gave the go ahead Tuesday to sue drug companies because of the opioid crisis.

Commissioners voted unanimously to let the county attorney begin laying the ground work to sue drug companies to recoup costs the county has spent dealing with opioid addictions and deaths.

Commissioner Nan Rich cited the rising death toll in Broward. She said the medical examiner estimates 2017 may see more than 1,000 opioid-related deaths in the county.

Officials attribute some of the spike in deaths in South Florida to users shifting to heroin and fentanyl after a crackdown on Oxycodone.

According to a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida hospitals spent $1.1 billion in 2015 dealing with the opioid crisis.

Fentanyl is so powerful that just touching it can result in death, as was the case of 10-year-old Alton Brown, who somehow came in contact with the drug.

Miami’s police chief said Alton’s death makes him the youngest known victim of the opioid crisis in the city.

To make matters worse, Carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer, has made its way to South Florida.

Dr. Parham Eftekhari, who works at the Broward Medical Center, said heroin is being laced with Carfentail and they’re seeing more and more overdoses filling up intensive care units.