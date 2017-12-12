As a player, Dameon Jones was a fierce competitor who would dazzle you with his intellect – while hammering you with his athletic ability.

As a position coach, he was someone who understood not only his position, but basically everyone’s on the field. His quick elevation to offensive coordinator opened doors – and when Hallandale was looking for a football coach to change their fortunes, Jones jumped at the opportunity.

In returning to his alma mater – twice – there was no doubt that this was someone who everyone needed to watch.

Completely turning Hallandale around, putting the football team on the map and bringing the Chargers further than they had every gone before.

Even when he was going to step aside and take some time off, Chaminade-Madonna called and made him an offer he simply could not refuse. His Lions advanced to state, only to lose to Jacksonville Trinity Christian last year, serving as motivation.

Fast forward to this season – and while West Palm Beach Oxbridge would be the ultimate challenge, what Jones and this impressive program did to reach that title game was endure and continue to believe that a challenging schedule will not only get you better – but it will win you state titles.

Last Saturday morning, the Lions used a clutch field goal by Daniel Longman with time running down as they beat Oxbridge, 31-28, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Dream accomplished! It was the first state title since Mark Guandolo led the Lions to a crown in 2005.

With that convincing win, the Lions finish the season as 3A Florida State High School football champs and join Miami Northwestern, Miami High, Doral Academy, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova, Miami Christopher Columbus, Plantation American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale University School, Miramar and Davie Western as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

