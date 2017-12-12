While being “back” is a phrase that many fans of athletic teams often use, when the Northwestern Bulls captured their first state title in a decade – a 21-16 win over previously unbeaten Seffner Armwood – they officially were back.

The win over a very impressive program that has had many battles with South Florida programs through the years, was indeed sweet – as a fan base, which has been loyal, but very critical through the years, was silenced.

“This is for this school and those great people who have made it great through the years,” head coach Max Edward said. “I know how important it is for this school, and this program, to do well – and I couldn’t be prouder than I am with these young men and my coaches who were the real warriors this season.”

Even though the Bulls (12-2) fell behind early, you always knew that senior Tutu Atwell (Louisville commitment) and one of the best defenses around, would find a way to get it done.

While Atwell and his offense had over 300 total yards – it was the Bulls’ defense that silenced one of the top attacks in 6A.

Seniors Derrick Nicholson, Sharod Oliver, Zecharaih Esdaille, Divaad Wilson, Aaron Louis and UCF-bound Demetreius Mayes, Jr. came up huge all night.

On offense, it was about Atwell – with over 200 total yards, but also about versatile Justin Hill, Kiaryn Davis, Bo Kendrick and Corey Hammett.

THE FUTURE IS ALWAYS GOING TO BE BRIGHT

While the Bulls may not have tons of players coming back – between the underclassmen, and those who will either transfer or come in for the first time, they figure to be right in the mix again.

Plenty of athletes are always going to be available, and that is the news that this program welcomes with open arms.

2019

This is a very talented class that will return for the 2018 season – and with prospects such as receivers Ernest Balkman and Ricky McKnight, offensive lineman Mark Fox and athletic and quick Jacquez Stuart, Athlete on offense.

Defensively, Samuel Brooks, Jr., who was injured earlier this year, and big time prospect Calijah Kancey (DE) are as good as you get. Add in DB Larry Robbins, and this is a solid group.

In addition, the Bulls have a number of other juniors coming back as well:

Jermaine Byrd, DL

Tyrus Clinch, DB

Christopher Everette, QB/WR

Jonathan Guyton, OL

Keyon Jackson, LB

Pedro Marte, Jr., OL

Victor Thompson, WR/CB

Andre Washington, DB

2020

The Bulls figure to add to this group with a few transfers as well as junior varsity players who continue to step up as well:

Demarcus Fleming, DB

John Joachin, Jr., LB/DE

Justyn Mack, OL

Nathan Noel, RB

Jimmy Watson, LB

2021

Like the 2020 class, here are a few other underclassmen that have a great chance of making a solid impact:

Romello Brinson, WR

Winsom Frazier, CB

Kamren Kinchens, FS

