By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Four nearly four years, when the name Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell Jr. was talked about statewide – outside of South Florida – it was met with a feeling of “too small”, not talented enough to get it done at a “higher level” and someone who would “never play major college football”. If those people are still around and would like to have a discussion with 6A state runner-up Seffner Armwood – or the University of Louisville – where he will head next summer – you will find that every one of those statements is false. In fact, playing his final game in a career that Bulls’ fans will gladly talk about for decades to come, you can add state champion to the list of positives this impressive athlete has accomplished.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/4457238/chatarius-atwell-jr

