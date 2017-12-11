Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CNN) — This year’s Golden Globe film nominations were short on blockbusters and big on indies.

Best picture drama nominees include the coming-of-age story “Call Me by Your Name,” the war epic “Dunkirk,” journalism-themed “The Post,” the love story “The Shape of Water” and the murder mystery “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“The Shape of Water,” which is about a mute custodian who forms an unusual relationship, leads with seven nominations, including best movie screenplay, best original score, best supporting actor and actress, best movie actress and best director. “The Post” and “Three Billboards” follow with six nominations each.

The best motion picture comedy or musical is sure to stir controversy as it includes the social thriller “Get Out,” which tackled race.

“The Disaster Artist,” “The Greatest Showman,” “I, Tonya” and “Lady Bird” were also nominated.

Best actor in a motion picture drama nominees were Timothée Chalamet for “Call Me by Your Name, Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Tom Hanks for “The Post,” Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour” and Denzel Washington for “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress in a movie drama went to Jessica Chastain for “Molly’s Game,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Meryl Streep for “The Post” and Michelle Williams for “All the Money in the World”

Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, and Steven Spielberg were nominated for best director.

In the television categories, it was a good morning for HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

It was nominated for best TV movie or limited series, along with “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “The Sinner” and “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

“Big Little Lies” earned six nominations overall. Stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for best actress in a limited series, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were nominated for “Feud” and Jessica Biel scored a nod for her work on “The Sinner.”

A returned-to-TV favorite got a welcome back gift.

“Will & Grace” received a nomination for best TV musical or comedy, along with “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “SMILF.”

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack was nominated for best actor in a TV comedy, as was Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish,” Aziz Ansari” of “Master of None,” Kevin Bacon from “I Love Dick” and William H. Macy from “Shameless.”

In the best actress in a TV drama category Caitriona Balfe of “Outlander,” Claire Foy of “The Crown,” Maggie Gyllenhaal of “The Deuce,” Katherine Langford of “13 Reasons Why” and Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid’s Tale” all scored nods.

Awards season comes in the wake of Hollywood being rocked by multiple sexual misconduct scandals.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers will preside over the awards ceremony — set to air January 7th on NBC.

(©2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)