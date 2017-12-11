Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The sun is shining, and so is your spirit after a Saturday morning yoga session in the middle of a popular, yet quaint South Beach street.

“It was right to have the roots of yoga back to this charming street,” said instructor Victoria Brunacci.

Through the CBS4 MovingU campaign, we linked up with Victoria from Synergy Yoga to check out her class called Yoga a la Española.

“I know we have a little bit of distractions on this fun street. The challenge is closing the eyes and being so focused on the breath,” she said.

Usually filled with tourists and al fresco diners, Española Way doubles as a space for this group of yogis each Saturday morning.

The classes are also free.

“I think it’s important to give back to South Beach. It’s very upscale, (but) not everyone can afford to pay $25 for a yoga class. This way there’s no excuses for you to get your health and wellness right in the morning on your weekend,” said Brunacci.

CBS4 Anchor Lauren Pastrana took the class. It wasn’t her first yoga experience, but says the class works for everyone from children to adults, beginners to expert level.

“I go at my own rate,” said Mercedes Lebron. “Chill a little bit. It’s not a competition. It’s a moment with yourself. Just know where you are.”

Lebron has been practicing yoga on and off for more than a decade.

She prefers this street class to others she could take indoors.

“It’s a gift. I was very grateful for the class. I love nature. I had the choice to come to a studio or come here. I’d rather take the choice to do a class outside. There’s oxygen. You can breathe. It’s so much better outside than in the studio,” Lebron explained.

Frankie Bonilla has been practicing yoga for 3 years and even trained as an instructor.

“Coming out here is one of the best things about being here on Miami Beach,” Bonilla said. “All the benefits of the community just to connect and love each other. Support one another.”

Yoga a la Española meets every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on Española Way and Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.

Pets and children are welcome, too.

You can bring your own mat, or rent one on site.

What is keeping you happy and healthy? Let us know what is Moving U at movingu@cbs.com for a chance to be featured!