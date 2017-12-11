When Champagnat head coach Dennis Marroquin walked off the field at Camping World Stadium in 2016, he realized that if his team was going to get back to Orlando, things would have to change.

One of the big changes was at quarterback – where he already top-flight junior Kervin Dessources – but added gifted senior Desjaun Kearse to the mix.

Last Friday, it was Kearse, a Flanagan transfer, who was the difference – accounting for 295 yards as the Lions won their second ever Class A Florida High School football state title, 24-7, over eight-time state champion Jacksonville University Christian.

“We said last year – if we could get a quarterback to make plays against a team like this, we would have a chance to win,” Marroquin said. “Playing them two years in a row gave us the confidence to know that if we keep mistakes to a minimum, we would be right there.”

Indeed, the Lions (9-2) were there – and the defense dominated much of the game – like it has all season. Seniors such as FIU bound Donovan Georges, University of Miami commitment Gregory Rousseau and defensive back Noah Pierre dominated all game.

THE FUTURE IS INDEED BRIGHT

Even before the win over the 10-3 Christians, Champagnat Catholic was excited about the future.

After last Friday’s win, this team looked toward 2018, knowing that a number of new faces will join those coming back.

“Our underclassmen are amazing,” Marroquin explained. “Think about how many young players on this team have already experienced two state championship games. Thousands and Thousands of kids never get the chance to be here once. Think about that!”

There is no denying that this program is stacked with talent that has really come together this season.

2019

The current junior class certainly has athletes who have gotten plenty of high level experience.

Big time athletes such as Donald Georges (LB), Daryn Duke Jones (RB/DE) and versatile Kervin Dessources (WR/QB) will certainly provide the experience and leadership that the Lions will need, moving forward.

Among the others that will be vital include an impressive group of quality performers.

Michael Cartwright, OT

Reginald Dixson, CB

Lamarus King, S

Free Mighty, LB

Dalvin Montas, OG

Tyrell Page, OG

Khiry Stubbs, OT

Todgrick Walker, DE

2020

This may be one of the best current sophomore classes anywhere – with elite prospects such as Marc Britt (WR), Jovens Janvier (OL), Jonquai Lewis (WR), Jesus Machado (DE) and Calvin Montgomery (RB).

There are also some up-and-coming standouts that will also return to make an impact:

Rony Bourdeau, DB

Kaleb Evans, DT

Ezekiel Figuroa, DT

Alann Louis, OC

Michael Noel, DT

Dartrell Rolle, Athlete

Shedrick Ushery, WR

2021

Elias Blandon, OL

