MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that a trooper was struck by a drunk driver.
The trooper was working a crash on the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road at the intersection of the Palmetto Expressway south exit ramp.
The trooper has been identified as Daniel A. Cruz.
While Trooper Cruz was helping clear the crash site, he was struck by a passing car.
The trooper was airlifted to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
When asked, the Florida Highway Patrol said he is alert but will likely be in the hospital for a few months.
“Our roads have gotten to a point where troopers are more scared to be hit by a car than be shot out there while they’re performing their duty,” Joe Sanchez with the Florida Highway Patrol. “That’s when we emphasize telling people that when you see us out there on the road, follow the move over law, reduce your speed, move over, because we’re out there providing a service.”
The driver underwent DUI testing at the scene and investigators say he was drunk and has been arrested.
FHP says this is the third time in the last year that a trooper was injured like this.