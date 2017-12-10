(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By Abraham Gutierrez

Somehow still alive in the Wild Card race, the Miami Dolphins face a must-win situation when the New England Patriots invade Hard Rock Stadium Monday night. And while the Fins are listed as double-digit underdogs, Miami fans will be glad to know that everyone that was available in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos will be suiting up in Week 14.

On Saturday, head coach Adam Gase divulged the team’s final injury report and the official game day status of several banged up players. A total of nine hobbled Dolphins comprise this week’s injury report, with three players ruled out, two listed as questionable, one considered doubtful and three key guys with no actual game-status designation.

Bushrod, Moore and Williams Ruled Out

Much like in last week’s huge win over Denver, (guard) Jermon Bushrod, (quarterback) Matt Moore and (running back) Damien Williams will be in street clothes Monday night. Bushrod and Moore continue to nurse foot injuries, while Williams’ shoulder is still not healthy enough to return to the lineup.

Pair of Defensive Players Questionable

In the “questionable” category, Gase and his staff listed (defensive tackle) Davon Godchaux and safety Michael Thomas. Going up against the great Tom Brady and the high-flying Pats offense, having all hands on deck would certainly help Miami’s long odds of pulling off the upset.

Godchaux was limited during this week’s practices due to a balking knee and Thomas did not participate in preparations for New England also due to knee issues. The rookie out of LSU has registered 31 tackles, a pass defended and a forced fumble this season, and the fifth-year man out of Stanford has tallied 26 tackle and a pass defended.

Cordrea Tankersley Listed As Doubtful

Continuing with the theme of potential defenders that may not play, the Dolphins listed (cornerback) Cordrea Tankersley as doubtful. In his first season as a pro, the former Clemson standout did not participate in practice because of an injured ankle.

After sitting out the first two games of the season, Tankersley strung together 10 consecutive starts, producing 31 tackles and seven passes defended.

Key Miami Players Will Be Available

Any time Dolphins fans see names like center Mike Pouncey, defensive end Cameron Wake, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh listed together in an injury report, they immediately begin to sweat. Luckily, all indications are that Pouncey will be under center while Wake and Suh will be doing their best to get their hands on—or, worst-case scenario—put pressure on Brady.

With no official game-status designation to speak of, all three players are expected to play. Pouncey was limited in practice due to an injured hamstring, while Wake and Suh were full participants (non-injury related).

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 14 Injury Report & Game Status

Questionable

(DT) Davon Godchaux (Knee) –Limited Participation in Practice

(S) Michael Thomas (Knee) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Doubtful

(CB) Cordrea Tankersley (Ankle) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Out

(G) Jermon Bushrod (Foot) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(QB) Matt Moore (Foot) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(RB) Damien Williams (Shoulder) –Did Not Participate In Practice

No Game-Status Designation