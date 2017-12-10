By Joan Murray
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Hollywood, Joan Murray, Local TV, Ollie The Pit Bull

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Animal lovers, rescuers and pet owners placed flowers beneath a portrait of Ollie the pit bull at the First Presbyterian Church in Hollywood Sunday.

bd09587c26d74340b574e8b5fa03749c Dogs Torture Inspires Activist Push For Tougher Laws Against Animal Abuse

A painting of “Ollie the pit bull” is displayed during a memorial service in Hollywood on Dec. 10, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

Over a hundred mourners, many weeping, attended a memorial service for the dog, whose story of torture and death went viral.

“I think the sheer brutality of it drove us to find who did this and the fear they wouldn’t stop,” said Jane Ziemba, an animal rescuer.

376ce4b84d56437c957322f6c02f321c Dogs Torture Inspires Activist Push For Tougher Laws Against Animal Abuse

Veterinarians tend to Ollie the pit bull, after he was found stabbed in Hollywood in October 2017. (Source: CBS4)

Ollie was found stabbed more than 50 times and stuffed in a suitcase on Lee Street in Hollywood on October 10th.

Heroic efforts to save him failed.

“My direct order to detectives was to treat this like a homicide,” Hollywood Asst. Chief Thomas Demmery told the crowd to a standing ovation.

Brendan Evans, 31, was arrested for Animal Cruelty and remains in jail. He told detectives he was a voodoo priest.

ollie1 Dogs Torture Inspires Activist Push For Tougher Laws Against Animal Abuse

Brendan Evans, 31. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office/Hollywood Police Dept.)

“He died in loving hands and his abuse brought more awareness than any other animal,” said Jan Milbyer of Grateful Paws, the group that spearheaded efforts to raise money for Ollie and find his killer.

Animal activists said the dog’s death brings a renewed sense of purpose.

“There are many animals just like Ollie and we will push for stronger laws, punishment and fines,” said Tina Valant with Grateful Paws.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch