MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An afternoon fire forced residents to evacuate an apartment building in Miami on Saturday.
It started just before 1:30 p.m. at 1232 N.W. 1st Place.
Miami Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find the blaze coming from a third-story unit as people were exiting the building. Initial reports said people were trapped inside but firefighters discovered everyone was out safely.
The tenants in the unit told officials they weren’t home when the fire started.
The smoke detector and fire alarm were activated, alerting residents of the emergency.
The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and the cause is under investigation.
Four families have been displaced from their homes. The Red Cross has joined the effort to assist them.