Filed Under:Miami Fire, Miami Fire Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An afternoon fire forced residents to evacuate an apartment building in Miami on Saturday.

20171209 140157 resized Apartment Fire Forces Miami Residents Out Of Building

A firefighter with Miami Fire-Rescue extinguishes an apartment fire on Dec. 9, 2017. (Source: Miami Fire-Rescue)

It started just before 1:30 p.m. at 1232 N.W. 1st Place.

Miami Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find the blaze coming from a third-story unit as people were exiting the building. Initial reports said people were trapped inside but firefighters discovered everyone was out safely.

20171209 135638 resized Apartment Fire Forces Miami Residents Out Of Building

Miami Fire-Rescue are called out to an apartment fire on Dec. 9, 2017. (Source: Miami Fire-Rescue)

The tenants in the unit told officials they weren’t home when the fire started.

The smoke detector and fire alarm were activated, alerting residents of the emergency.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and the cause is under investigation.

Four families have been displaced from their homes. The Red Cross has joined the effort to assist them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch