NEW YORK (CBSMiami/CNN) – ‘X-Men’ director Bryan Singer is being sued for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old in 2003.
That’s according to the New York Times which reports the suit was filed Thursday in the state of Washington.
The lawsuit claims Singer demanded sex from the teen during a party on a yacht in Seattle. Singer reportedly pushed the teen onto a bed and sexually assaulted him, according to the suit.
Singer reportedly told the teen to keep quiet about the incident if he wanted an acting career.
The Times reports Singer denied the allegations through a representative.
