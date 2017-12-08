Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An innovative partnership is allowing folks to see Miami Art Week differently this year.

It’s called the UnSeen Art installation, which is art for the visually impaired.

“You don’t need your eyes to see, you need your heart and your hands and your mind too,” explained visually impaired Miami artist Herb Klien.

At this special invisible street art mural in the Wynwood Arts District, the art is not just visual, and that is something those unable to see can really appreciate.

“Something like this makes you feel like you accomplished something, that you’ve come this far just because you lost your vision doesn’t mean you lost your life,” said Klien.

All of the senses come into play at this art installation. Even if your eyes work just fine, the art cannot be seen with the naked eye but felt through Braille and then experienced through augmented reality, which turns blank white walls into abstract paintings that can not only be seen but also emotionally experienced.

Mallorca-based artist Julian Smith commissioned each painting and said the inspiration for one of his pieces is the Pacific Coast Highway, the famous stretch of highway along the California coast.

“You know you have the water, then you have the breeze and then you have the sunset and you have the piercing light and you have all the colors involved, you know, I never get bored with that,” he explained.

It is an innovative partnership between Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, Wynwood Ventures and Miniac Films, which answers the question; how does someone who is blind experience art and if you can see art, are you really experiencing it?

Smith has a very simple and profound answer.

“Even people with sight walking through the day, they can’t see, and that’s reality.”

The UnSeen Art installation, located at 2600 N. Miami Avenue will be up for the rest of the month.

Click here for more information.