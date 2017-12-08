Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – As if firefighters didn’t have enough on their plates as they battled four raging wildfires in southern California – two more have sprung up.

In all, nearly 150-thousand acres have been scorched, hundreds of homes have been destroyed and an estimated 23-thousand are still being threatened.

One of the new blazes, dubbed the Lilac fire, is about 45 miles north of San Diego. It grew to six-square-miles in just a few hours. It tore through the tightly packed Rancho Monserate Country Club community in the small city of Fallbrook, known for its avocado orchards and horse ranches. Three people were burned trying to escape the flames, said Captain Nick Schuler of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

About 130 miles north the biggest of the blazes around Ventura have grown to nearly 200 square miles. Those fires have destroyed 430 buildings.

Fire crews also fought large fires around Los Angeles, though they made enough progress to lift most evacuation orders.

Driven by winds above 35 mph, Thursday’s fire wiped out rows of trailer homes in the retirement community and left behind charred and mangled metal where they had stood.

The fire started from an unknown cause next to State Highway 76 and blew across six lanes to the other side. The highway was closed Thursday night.

Evacuations were ordered in the area near the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base and schools and casinos were being used as shelters.

Officials say even though hurricane-force winds that were predicted didn’t quite materialize, erratic Santa Ana winds are still fanning the flames and spreading embers.

“That Santa Ana weakening is going to cause the fire to be less predictable, it’s going to move in different directions,” said CalFire’s fire behavior analyst Tim Chavez.

Meteorologists now say firefighters could face difficult wind conditions into next week

In Ventura, where the fire has already passed through, homeowners were allowed to return to see the damage. For many, there’s was not much to see, their homes nothing more than a pile of smoking ash.

Every day the fires continue, air quality becomes more of an issue. So much so, that hundreds of schools were ordered closed on Friday.