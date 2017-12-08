Filed Under:Boynton Beach, Bus Crash, Local TV

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two people were injured when a pair of wheels flew off a Palm Tram bus traveling north on I-95 in Boynton Beach.

It happened Thursday afternoon. The driver of bus tried to maintain control but ended up hitting a vehicle before crashing into a guardrail and taking out a light post.

The post fell into the southbound lanes and hit a passing vehicle.

One of the bus’ wheels bounced over the median and hit the hood of a pickup truck.

Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton Forbes said there are indications a third-party contractor failed to torque the two rear tires on the bus.

