Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two people were injured when a pair of wheels flew off a Palm Tram bus traveling north on I-95 in Boynton Beach.
It happened Thursday afternoon. The driver of bus tried to maintain control but ended up hitting a vehicle before crashing into a guardrail and taking out a light post.
The post fell into the southbound lanes and hit a passing vehicle.
One of the bus’ wheels bounced over the median and hit the hood of a pickup truck.
Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton Forbes said there are indications a third-party contractor failed to torque the two rear tires on the bus.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)