MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 86-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a fire broke out at a Sunny Isles Beach high-rise.

Miami-Dade firefighters responded to a call at the Winston Towers Thursday night for what turned out to be a kitchen fire on the 17th floor.

“Flames going out of a dark apartment looks like there was nobody in there,” said Nelly Jane Selby.

Condo dwellers were ordered out of the building.

“They were giving someone CPR. Someone on the ground on the 16th floor,” Selby said.

A total of eight people had to be treated for a variety of ailments.

Four people were treated at the scene, while four others were rushed to the hospital.

Authorities have not identified the woman who died.

Residents were evacuated but were allowed back in several hours later.

No word yet on what caused it.