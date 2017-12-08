Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After losing Willie Taggart to Florida State, the Oregon Ducks stayed in-house to find their next head football coach.
Oregon has gives the job to co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal, who had been named interim head coach after Taggart’s departure.
Cristobal, a Miami native, was head coach at FIU from 2007 to 2012, guiding the Panthers to their first two bowl games in program history. After his surprising 2012 dismissal from FIU, Cristobal coached Alabama’s offensive line under Nick Saban from 2013 to 2016, before arriving at Oregon for the co-OC position in 2017.
Cristobal played for the Miami Hurricanes from 1989 – 1992, and later coached Miami’s tight ends and offensive line from 2004-2006.