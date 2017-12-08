Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida Dead & Company concert that was postponed due to John Mayer’s emergency appendectomy is now rescheduled.
It will now take place on February 26 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
It was originally scheduled for tonight, Dec. 8.
Two other shows were also rescheduled to February 24 in New Orleans and February 27 in Orlando.
All tickets for the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates; however, if ticketholders want a refund, they will be available at point of purchase.
Dead & Company has been around since 2015. The group includes former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann.
The band’s official Twitter account broke the news of Mayer’s health issue early Tuesday.