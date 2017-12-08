Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — A charter school employee is facing sex charges involving a 15-year-old.

Deputies arrested Sheldon McDonald, who works at Everest Charter School in Tamarac, on Thursday for an incident that reportedly happened back in October.

According to the BSO report, the 15-year-old victim said he was walking down the street in Lauderhill on October 21st when McDonald stopped and asked him if he wanted a ride and that ‘he needed a friend.’

The victim said yes to the ride but while McDonald was driving, he reportedly told the 15-year-old if he could perform oral sex on him and he would pay him some money in return.

The victim reportedly complied but once it was over McDonald said he did not have any money, gave him $20 and told him he could use his car, according to the deputy’s report.

From there, they went to McDonald’s apartment but the victim said he left after getting a call from his girlfriend and took McDonald’s car.

On Monday, Oct. 23rd, the victim was driving McDonald’s car when he was pulled over by a cop in Fort Lauderdale.

Police told the victim the car had been reported stolen, prompting the victim to tell the officer why he had the car, deputies said.

Investigators later got in touch with McDonald who said he knew the victim and that he was 20 years old. Investigators told him he was 15 years old, not 20.

McDonald said he had picked him up and they had oral sex but when they ended up in his apartment, he went to the bathroom and when he came out he saw the victim driving away with his car.

Despite differing accounts, detectives said, McDonald admitted to performing oral sex on the teen and was arrested.

McDonald has since been charged with the sexual offense of promoting sexual activity of a victim less than 16 years old.