WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A Washington, D.C. news outlet is reporting South Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings was accused of sexual misconduct several years ago.
Roll Call’s report states the Treasury Department paid more than $220,000 in 2014 to settle a lawsuit involving the claim.
Winsome Packer, a former staff member of a congressional commission on relations with Europe, claims Hastings touched her and made unwanted advances.
Hastings denies the allegations.
He released a statement, which read:
“Until this evening, I had not seen the settlement agreement between the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) and Ms. Packer. This matter was handled solely by the Senate Chief Counsel for Employment. At no time was I consulted, nor did I know until after the fact that such a settlement was made. The lawsuit that Ms. Packer filed against me was dismissed on February 14, 2012, just as the House Committee on Ethics investigation was also dismissed on December 11, 2014. I am outraged that any taxpayer dollars were needlessly paid to Ms. Packer.”