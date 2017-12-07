By now, if you have watched high school football in South Florida, it is no secret that the talent level is mind-boggling, to say the least.

No matter where you go, high level football players, competing against each other, year round – and that is what separates this region of the country from anywhere else on earth.

While there are better teams across the country and the state, matching the talent level that the athletes have in this region of the country is second to none. As we have said over and over – there are more NFL players that come from this area than any other place in the country – and it is not close.

As the four teams head to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, there are indeed so many prospects and players who made it a special year for the head coaches Dennis Marroquin (Hialeah Champagnat Catholic), Dameon Jones (Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna), Pat Surtain (Plantation American Heritage) and Max Edwards (Miami Northwestern).

Today, we bring 48 prospects who are headed to the state finals in Orlando:

AMERICAN HERITAGE – 12 PROSPECTS TO WATCH

2018 – Tyson Campbell, DB. Big time cornerback who continued to make a name for himself over the past year. With numerous collegiate offers and outstanding exposure the past two years, if he stays healthy, this is truly a player who we will hear about often, for years to come.

2018 – Andrew Chatfield, DE. This one time Ohio State commit is having another banner season – as a leader on a defense that does not usually give up big plays and a lot of points. Quality person – on and off the field.

2019 – Kamryn Giles, DB. This Monsingor Pace transfer is someone we spoke about earlier in the season – as he continues to make a solid impact as a hard–hitting safety/linebacker. Plenty of skill and talent – and yes – he will be back again in 2018.

2018 – Miles Jones, RB/WR. When there’s a big game, head coach Pat Surtain and his coaches know who will get the job done – just like he has the past two years. Receiver, running back, return specialist and tremendous student has this Vanderbilt-bound standout in a class by himself.

2019 – Tyler Jones, RB. Next year, just when some will believe that the running game is not going to be a factor, you may want to refresh your memory about this gifted junior who just be one of the best in his class. A quick, strong and very talented runner, his impact has been felt all season.

2018 – Dyllon Lester, DB. Easily one of the most overlooked defensive secondary performers in South Florida, this one-time Flanagan standout continues to turn heads and make plays. College coaches have been watching – and now it’s time for them to make a move. Lester is the real deal.

2018 – Marcus Lodge, WR. One of the big play athletes the Patriots have, you can guarantee that his recruitment will start to pick up as the playoffs move along. Great size, quickness and play-making abilities.

2018 – Anthony Schwartz, WR. Everyone knows the fastest high school athlete in America. But they are also finding out that he can play this game – and we have watched that the past two years. Quality player and a tremendous young man as well.

2018 – Nesta Silvera, DL. Following this quality University of Miami commitment since his freshman season at Cypress Bay, he has become a real force in the middle. A very quick, aggressive and passionate player who loves the game and is always around the ball.

2018 – Cameron Smith, QB. After making the move from Delray Heritage, here is a talented athlete who continued all season to pick up the offense – and over the past six weeks – he has really been a major force for the Patriots. Not only does he run the ball, but also showed that his passing is also effective.

2018 – Patrick Surtain, DB. Since his 8th grade year, we heard about this gifted young man who has followed in the successful footsteps of his father, who has certainly made a difference as a head coach. Pat Jr. can do it all – from playing corner to returning punts – he is among the nation’s elite.

2018 – Zackary Zambrano, OL. This three year starter has improved and matured as much as anyone – and has more than proven that he is one of the best around. Big time talent with a great future.

CHAMINADE-MADONNA – 12 PROSPECTS TO WATCH

2018 – Marvin Alexander, WR. Yet another of the gifted talent who stepped up all season – with so many other weapons the Lions had to choose from. Certainly a key player during the run to state.

2019 – Te’Cory Couch, CB. One of the many gifted underclassmen the Lions have on the roster. Here is one who of those who has impacted this program since he arrived. Big time playmaker in the secondary. Had huge sophomore season – and has followed that up with a memorable junior year.

2018 – Zachary Dixon, DE. Was one of the first of the transfer players to make a mark in the offseason, and every time he gets on that field, you can see so much improvement. Has been one of those catalysts that leads by example.

2018 – Davoan Hawkins, DE. Ever since he arrived two years ago, you could tell this University of Kentucky commit would be special. No matter where you put him, this is going to be one of those difference makers – as he has shown the past two season for the Lions. Special player.

2018 – Akeem Hayes, WR. Yet another big time talent and difference maker has been solid for this program after coming over from Blanche Ely – by way of South Broward and Hallandale. The Kentucky commit is certainly a premier slot performer who continues to impress and get better all the time.

2019 – Ahmaud Jordan, S. Ever since coming in from Nova this year, all this impressive talent has done is make plays and become one of the major athletes in a secondary that is as good as you get. Quality football player, here – and he still has another season!

2019 – Daelen Menard, QB. In leading the Lions to the state title game, this is a talented prospect who showed this year that he can manage this impressive offense – while also showcasing his skills. Throws the ball well and continues to pick up valuable experience as a first year starter.

2018 – Corey Prince, DL. If you have had the chance to watch this quality force up front play, you already understand why he was one of the best. Strong, agile and a very smart player who has more than won his share of battles up front. Has been a huge player for the Lions the past two seasons.

2018 – Shaun Shivers, RB. Make no mistake, this gifted football player is the real deal – and no matter who he lines up against – this Auburn commitment gets his yards and showcases his many skills. Fast, strong and is easily one of the best all-around leaders you will find. He has been one of the reasons for the two trips to the state finals.

2019 – Keontra Smith, S. This is one of those football players who plays this game with plenty of passion – and is one of the enraging standouts in the state. A real playmaker who lines up just about anywhere on defense and gets the job done. Is another of those underclassmen who continues to make major strides.

2019 – Cameron Williams, DE. After watching this University of Florida commitment a year ago at Nova, there was no getting around the fact that this was going to be a very solid football player. Came up huge in so many games in 2017 – and his a long way from being finished. A very special player.

2018 – Xavier Williams, WR. For the past three years, here is a prospect that everyone wanted to get a chance to see. An Alabama commitment for quite some time, this has truly been one of the most impressive years so far. Has the ability to compete on both sides of the ball. Very solid student/athlete.

CHAMPAGNAT CATHOLIC – 12 PROSPECTS TO WATCH

2020 – Marc Britt, WR. Last year as a freshman, here is one of those elite players who actually helped the Lions reach Orlando with his play throughout the years. Even though he wasn’t a surprise this season – and often attracted double coverage – he still made sure that he was a force in every game.

2018 – Keyshon Gardner, RB/LB. Yet another football talent who emerged as a linebacker and as a running back this season. The coaching staff graded him out very high during several games – playing a key role for this quality football team.

2019 – Donald Georges, LB. They younger brother of Donovan, this is certainly one of the major catalysts over the past two years. Big time potential who never quits. Is always around the ball, giving 100 percent.

2018 – Donovan Georges, LB. From the first time he stepped on the field four years ago, this was indeed a prospect that everyone wanted to watch. Through the years, he had grown, matured and has become one of the best all-around football players on a team – loaded with quality prospects on both sides of the ball.

2020 – Jovens Janvier, OL. One of the big men for the future whon has made the present very tough on a number of teams. Whether he lines up at tackle or guard, he can run and pass block with some of the best, and he is just a sophomore. Easily one of the line prospects that we will be talking about for a while.

2018 – Desjuan Kearse, QB. When the coaching staff left Camping World Stadium after last year’s loss to Jacksonville University Christian and knew that they had to kick their quarterback play up a notch by adding this experienced and talented player to the mix. Things certainly worked out well for everyone involved. Kearse has the knowledge of reading defenses – which becomes essential when you advance this far.

2020 – Johnquai Lewis, WR. There are certainly not many football players who are as talented as this young man. Three times during this season alone, he was singled out for his play – and giving the Lions a chance to make it to the state title game. No matter where he lines up, this is a football player who may be young, but he can put it on the line against the best and come out on top.

2020 – Jesus Machado, DE. This 10th grader is coming to the end of his third season as a starter for the Lions – and as every year comes – you can see the growth and overall maturity. A quality football talent who has the chance to be very special for years to come.

2018 – Leon McClain, WR. If you had the pleasure of watching the Lions this season, you saw several big time athletes making plays. McClain is one of those quality athletes who stepped up during his final season at the high school level – and was yet another student/athlete who made a difference in 2017.

2020 – Calvin Montgomery, WR. When the coaching staff talked about the Class of 2020 being among the best in South Florida, here is one of those impressive football players they were talking about. A very gifted football player who is just getting started!

2018 – Noah Pierre, CB. When the coaching staff looks back at this year, here is a player that all will point to as one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises. A prospect who is starting to get some looks after a very good season – as a versatile secondary performer.

2018 – Gregory Rousseau, OLB/DE/S/WR. There is nothing more to say about this impressive football player that hasn’t already been said over and over again. Quality talent who can make things happen all over the field. The University of Miami commitment can play a number of positions, and will be counted on heavily in the state title game.

MIAMI NORTHWESTERN – 12 PROSPECTS TO WATCH

2018 – Tutu Atwell, QB. No matter how you slice it, this is as good a football players as you will find. Less than 150 pounds, Atwell, a Louisville commit, is a major talent who has the opportunity – at the next level – to be a huge force. Does so many things well, and never gets rattled.

2018 – Quavon Beckford, WR. When you look at some of the best football players in South Florida, this has to be one that needs to be included in that conversation. An unknown transfer from Booker T. Washington who ended up igniting this team in many ways. Quality athlete who never quit and made a huge impact throughout the season.

2018 – Nigel Bethel, Jr., WR. One of those football players that everyone needs to have on their roster. A gifted athlete who can play on either side of the ball – although he was a huge force on offense for the Bulls. Had some quality football players around him.

2019 – Mark Fox, Jr., OL. Look around the country for the 2018 season, and this big time talent has already shown colleges across the country that he will be one of the best. From the start of this season, he was one of those talented prospects who continued to make an impact and provide a spark for this offense. This is indeed a very talented young man who has the chance to be very special.

2018 – Justin Hill, Jr., Athlete. As he proved in the win over Naples, this is one of the most versatile football prospects in South Florida. Whether it’s at receiver, in the secondary or playing quarterback – a position that he led the Bulls to a win at last week – this is someone who will do it all, and it’s about time colleges started to take notice.

2019 – Calijah Kancey, DL. With all the talent that this program has on its roster, especially in the defensive secondary, this may be one of the best players on the team. Already recognized nationally for his play, this junior has been one of the many catalysts in the absence of fellow junior Samuel Brooks.

2018 – Bo Kendrick, RB. From the time he arrived on campus after playing at Miramar, this quality runner was indeed the talk of South Florida. A big, bruising runner who can truly wear down a defense. How he is used is a huge key in any game – as he adds balance to this attack. Solid athlete who can fit a number of college offenses.

2018 – Demetrius Mayes, Jr., DE. How many defensive stars does this program have? Well, this impressive talent has been getting it done from the first day – and as he gets set to head off to the University of Central Florida, many believe he is saving his best for last – which will be very impressive.

2018 – Derrick Nicholson, DE/LB. We have said it over and over again about this impressive football player. This is a big time playmaker who does not know the word quit. Is always around the ball – and that is what has helped to propel this program into the state championship game.

2018 – Sharod Oliver, DB. Yet another football talent who has made a difference on a defensive unit that is among the best anywhere. An impressive leader who has proven that he is indeed for real – and can make a solid impact at this level – and beyond.

2018 – Rachad Wildgoose, CB.

No matter where he has played along the way – this has been a difference maker who continues to make plays and elevate the team all season. Was one of several who were considered among the best in South Florida. Is headed to play for SEC champion Georgia.

2018 – Divaad Wilson, DB. Talk about making a huge impact over the past year. Since making the move from Monsignor Pace in the offseason, his game took off. This one time University of Florida commit remains one of the top secondary performers around.

