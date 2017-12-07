Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Seaquarium wants your help naming the newest addition to its marine theme park.
A female dolphin calf was born on October 30. Her mother is Panama, 23, and her father is Sundance, 27. Panama and Sundance were also both born at the park.
Now the Seaquarium is launching a contest to name the dolphin calf. Fans are being asked to choose one of our possible names: Boo, Olive, Sanibel or Tortuga.
Click here to cast your vote on the Seaquarium’s Facebook page.
All participants who vote will be automatically entered to win a Dolphin Encounter for two. The park will randomly pick a winner from all of the entries. The contest ends January 7, 2018. The winner and the most popular name will be announced on or around January 8, 2018.