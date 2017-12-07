Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins trade machine began to churn, but not for the player that everyone is waiting for.

Miami has traded second baseman Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners, a move that was announced late Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the baseball world continues to hold its breath while waiting to see where National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton ends up.

In the trade, Miami acquired RHP Nick Neidert, switch-hitting SS Chris Torres and RHP Robert Dugger in exchange for Gordon and international signing bonus pool money.

Last season Neidert went 11-6 with a 3.45 ERA in 25 games between single-A and double-A.

He struck out 122 batters while walking just 22 in 127.2 innings pitched.

Seattle selected Neidert in the second round of the 2015 draft.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Mariners will take on all of the remaining $38 million on Gordon’s contract.

The Mariners are taking on all $38M of Gordon’s contact, per a source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 7, 2017

Additionally, SiriusXM’s Jim Bowden is reporting that Seattle will have Gordon play center field as they already have Robinson Cano playing second base.

Dee Gordon will play CF for the #Mariners according to club source — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) December 7, 2017

Gordon has very limited experience outside the infield, logging 13 games as an outfielder while playing for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican League during the 2013-14 summer.

Last season with the Marlins, Gordon hit .308 and won the National League stolen base crown with 60 steals.

Gordon had a spectacular season in 2015, his first year with Miami, when he was an All-Star, won the NL batting title, a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award.

The Marlins rewarded Gordon with a five-year contract extension worth $50 the following offseason.