By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Corrections are taking a hard look at how drugs were smuggled into the county jail, resulting in the death of two inmates.

Late Wednesday night, fire rescue was called to the Miami-Dade County Jail with a report of sick inmates, possibly due to fentanyl or heroin suspected.

Juan Salgado, who was being held on a murder charge, and Jesus Perdomo, jailed on a probation violation charge linked to a murder, both died.

The exact cause of death for both inmates will be determined by the medical examiner.

Not much is being said about this case.

Miami-Dade Corrections issued a statement, which read, in part:

“Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department would like to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased. MDCR correctional officers responded appropriately and timely to a medical emergency to include emergency room transportation.”

News has documented the fentanyl/heroin addiction spike in Miami-Dade County were reports are that opioids contributed to the deaths of over 500 people.

As far as the deaths of 24-year-old Salgado and 25-year-old Jesus Perdomo, Miami-Dade Corrections said the case is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

