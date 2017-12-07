Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Corrections are taking a hard look at how drugs were smuggled into the county jail, resulting in the death of two inmates.
Late Wednesday night, fire rescue was called to the Miami-Dade County Jail with a report of sick inmates, possibly due to fentanyl or heroin suspected.
Juan Salgado, who was being held on a murder charge, and Jesus Perdomo, jailed on a probation violation charge linked to a murder, both died.
The exact cause of death for both inmates will be determined by the medical examiner.
Not much is being said about this case.
Miami-Dade Corrections issued a statement, which read, in part:
“Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department would like to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased. MDCR correctional officers responded appropriately and timely to a medical emergency to include emergency room transportation.”
News has documented the fentanyl/heroin addiction spike in Miami-Dade County were reports are that opioids contributed to the deaths of over 500 people.
As far as the deaths of 24-year-old Salgado and 25-year-old Jesus Perdomo, Miami-Dade Corrections said the case is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department.