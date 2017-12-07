Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 12 tons of cocaine seized at sea by the Coast Guard is being offloaded Thursday in Port Everglades.
The drugs, worth an estimated $378-million, were interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean between mid-October and late November.
The cocaine was being smuggled on boats in known drug transit zones off the coast of Central and South America by three U.S. Coast Guard cutters and a Royal Canadian Navy ship. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba made five interdictions, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis also made five interdictions, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Spencer made one seizure and another seizure was made by the HMCS Nanaimo with a Coast Guard LEDET.
“I am extremely proud of the professionalism and tireless dedication of the crew of Escanaba,” said Cmdr. Michael Turdo, commanding officer of the cutter Escanaba. “Escanaba seized over 6 tons of cocaine worth an estimated $202 million during the interdiction of five suspected drug smuggling vessels. The crew’s contributions over the past two months directly support our government’s efforts to dismantle smuggling routes used by transnational criminal organizations and interdict drugs at sea bound for the United States.”