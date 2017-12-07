Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Is the Art Week Miami gridlock getting you down? It’s because it’s real.

Well, check your stress at the door and allow your inner sweet tooth to come out at the all-new Museum of Ice Cream at The Faena District on Miami Beach – a 4-story building that brings out your inner child.

This is the 4th Museum of Ice Cream in the country. There are others in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“The Museum of Ice Cream is the place where all of your childhood dreams come true. You have to let go and shake off all the things going on in the outside world. It’s a place where you are supposed to ignite your imagination,” said Manish Vora, co-founder of the Museum of Ice Cream.

Say no more, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was in.

Her first stop was The Jungle Room where you can swing and watch fruit grow on trees while popping frozen bananas in your mouth.

“Job perk,” said Petrillo while biting into one.

Next, take a swim in the sprinkle room – a 4-foot deep, colorful, playful wonderland.

Who doesn’t like sprinkles?

But nothing topped Lisa’s inner “I Love Lucy” than the ice cream conveyer belt.

“It’s coming out a little fast,” said Petrillo while trying to keep up with the pace of topping the many ice creams with whipped cream.

The Museum of Ice Cream opens this week and selling tickets online. It opens to the public Wednesday. Click here for more info.

From there, Lisa headed south to The Temple House on Miami Beach where a stress relieving installation is Zen and free to the public.

It’s the Cos X Studio Swine exhibit called ‘New Spring Miami.’ It’s an immersive multisensory exhibition.

Delicate mist-filled blossoms come out of tree-like sculptures. Visitors can hold them in gloved hands as they eventually burst with different scents.

“There’s a citrus scent as well, wood, and coconut to represent the city,” said Karin Gustafsson, Director of COS.

“Ok, this is the stress relief of Art Basel right here,” said Petrillo while holding the bubble.

Over at the Miami Design District where they recently revealed an entire new plaza, art is everywhere as DACRA CEO and President Craig Robins explains what this art week means.

“All of these neighborhoods get energized and what Art Basel really does is give Miami a chance to showcase that we are a global city of cultural substance,” Robins said.