Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/CNN) – The “The Silence Breakers,” people who came forward to report sexual abuse and sparked the #MeToo movement, have been named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.”
It’s a recognition of the cultural reckoning this year where people, mostly women, have fueled a worldwide discussion about sexual harassment and assault.
President Trump was the runner-up, Chinese President Xi Jinping came in third.
The #MeToo hashtag was created more than a decade ago by the activist Tarana Burke. But it took off last month when a slew of high-profile men were publicly accused of sexual misconduct, beginning with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
After The New York Times and The New Yorker published accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein, many more women and some men came forward with allegations against others — including actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Louis C.K. and former NBC anchor Matt Lauer.
Last year Time awarded Person of the Year to President Trump, who had just won the election. Time called him the “President of the Divided States of America.”
Last month he tweeted that he was “probably” going to be given the title, adding that he “took a pass” because he would have had to agree to an interview and a photo shoot. Time called that account false.
(©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)