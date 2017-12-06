Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Pope Francis has urged President Donald Trump to maintain the status quo and not announce Wednesday that his administration will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Tuesday evening, Palestinian protesters gathered in Bethlehem to voice their anger at President Trump’s decision.

“We will not accept to move the (American) embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the Palestinian capital,” said activist Munther Amira.

Both Palestinians and Israelis have long considered Jerusalem their capital, a sacred city that plays a major role in Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

Among the moves expected Wednesday at the White House, President Trump is expected to direct the State Department to begin the multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City. It’s a pledge he made on the 2016 campaign trail.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned President Trump there would be grave consequences for his actions. Critics have said the move will derail peace talks.

“Changing the status of Jerusalem, from the U.S., would be reneging on a promise and a stab in the back of the peace process,” said Husam Zomlot with the Palestinian Liberation Organization General Delegation to the U.S.

Eran Lerman, a former Israeli foreign policy deputy, called the Palestinians “delusional.”

“Driving a carving knife across and through and meandering, across a living city, would be a mistake,” he said.

Commenting on the situation, Pope Francis told Palestinians that “recognizing the rights of all people,” in the Holy Land is a primary condition for dialog.

“I cannot keep silent about my deep concern over the situation that has arisen in recent days and, at the same time, a heartfelt appeal so that everyone would be committed to respecting the status quo of the city, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations,” he said. “Jerusalem is a unique city, sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, who venerate the Holy Places of their respective religions, and has a special vocations to peace.”

He also called on President Trump to rethink his decision, calling for “wisdom and prudence” to avoid further conflict.

The State Department has issued a travel warning for Jerusalem and the West Bank. U.S. troops are standing by after Palestinian factions called for protests and “three days of rage” following the president’s announcement.