Filed Under:Dead & Company, Entertainment, John Mayer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dead & Company with John Mayer has postponed its final three concerts including the South Florida performance.

Mayer is recovering from an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday. His representative says he is good spirits.

The concerts scheduled for New Orleans on Dec. 5, Orlando on Dec. 7 and Sunrise on Dec. 8 are all postponed. All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Ticketholders can also seek a refund at point of purchase.

Dead & Company has been around since 2015. The group includes former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann.

The band’s official Twitter account broke the news of Mayer’s health issue early Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch