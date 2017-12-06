Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dead & Company with John Mayer has postponed its final three concerts including the South Florida performance.
Mayer is recovering from an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday. His representative says he is good spirits.
The concerts scheduled for New Orleans on Dec. 5, Orlando on Dec. 7 and Sunrise on Dec. 8 are all postponed. All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Ticketholders can also seek a refund at point of purchase.
John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits.
The Dead & Company concert scheduled for December 8 in Sunrise, Florida is postponed. More info: https://t.co/yLZhhlEzh0
— BB&T Center (@thebbtcenter) December 6, 2017
Dead & Company has been around since 2015. The group includes former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann.
The band’s official Twitter account broke the news of Mayer’s health issue early Tuesday.