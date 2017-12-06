Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Huge, fast-spreading wildfires in southern California have already destroyed at least 200 homes.
Firefighters believe hundreds more have been damaged or destroyed but they won’t know the full extent of the damage until they can get the fires under control.
More than 150-thousand people have been ordered to evacuate areas around Los Angeles. Some residents spent the twilight hours dousing their roofs with water, hoping that would combat flying embers.
“All of a sudden I see from the other side fire came to our side, so scary,” said Adrine Davityan, who owns a home in Shadow Hills.
A few factors have contributed to the fires spreading so quickly, the biggest of which grew to nearly 80-square-miles in just a few hours. There are high winds, with gusts over 60-miles-per-hour coupled with extremely dry terrain. The area has had nearly no measurable rainfall over the past six months.
With flames also comes smoke and there’s lots of it, hanging in the air throughout the LA area, creating a health hazard for millions.
Forecasters say the high winds that are fanning and spreading the flames, are expected to last at least through Thursday, possibly into Friday.
California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency, freeing state funds and resources to assist the more than 1,000 firefighters battling the flames around the clock.